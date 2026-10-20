Assam: Missing Student Union Leader Found Dead in Pond at Raha

Guwahati: A body was recovered from a pond in a paddy field at Saragaon in Raha, on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Parashmani Deka, secretary of the Raha Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union. As per reports, Deka had been missing since 18th October, raising concerns among his family members, acquaintances and members of the organisation.

His body was subsequently recovered from the pond in the agricultural field at Saragaon. The circumstances leading to his disappearance and the events surrounding his death remain unclear at this stage.

The recovery has raised questions about the circumstances under which the student union leader went missing and how he ended up in the pond. However, no official details regarding the cause of death or any possible foul play have been confirmed so far.

Further information regarding the recovery, the circumstances of his death and the progress of the investigation is awaited.