Assam Government Extends Service of Retired Award-Winning Teacher upto 1 Year

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to extend the services of a retired teacher, who won the State award for his services to the people, for another year, under the special provision to share the experience and expertise of the great teachers.

Dr. Mizanur Rahman, former Headmaster of Kaldoba High School in Agomani, Dhubri district, has been reappointed following his retirement on 30th April, 2026. The extension comes as part of a policy that allows select recipients of the State Teacher Award to continue contributing to the education sector for a limited period after retirement.

As per officials, during the extended period Dr. Rahman will be able to work in any school under Dhubari district. The goal is to seek academic reinforcement and mentoring, improving institutional leadership and to offer guidance to young teachers and students through the experiences of successful teaching.

In 2017, the Assam government has awarded Dr. Rahman the State Teacher Award for being an excellent teacher and school administrator. He was also honored nationally and received recognition for his work on transparency, accountability and good governance in educational institutions in the same year.

The goal of the policy is to help experienced teachers continue to bring their knowledge and expertise to students and schools even after their retirement, education department officials said. The government feels these teachers have the potential to mentor teachers, enhance learning outcomes and assist school management.

Dr Rahman showed gratitude for extension and said that the teaching profession has always been a passion and a commitment of his. He continued that he would miss being in the classroom for sure and would love to continue to be a part of the development of education in that district.

The decision has been widely appreciated by local people, students, faculty members, teaching staff and school management committee, calling it a positive move to enhance grassroot education and maintain the knowledge of valuable teaching experience in the school system.