Guwahati: Governor Attends 9th Assam State Film Awards Ceremony

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 9th Assam State Film Awards for the years 2020 and 2021 at the Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium. He congratulated the award winners and described the ceremony as a celebration of Assam’s artistic and cultural spirit.

The Governor paid tribute to Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala for his pioneering film Joymati, and remembered Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and the Zubeen Garg for their contributions to Assamese music and cinema. He said cinema served as a mirror of society and promoted social awareness and positive change.

He also highlighted Central initiatives supporting creative industries and reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to strengthening film infrastructure and nurturing young talent. Several ministers, officials and cultural personalities attended the ceremony, stated a press release.

