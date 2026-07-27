Rahul Gandhi Expressed Deep Sorrow As Assam Faces Devastating Flood

Guwahati: Speaking about the devastating floods in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the devastating floods, also extends heartfelt condolences to the to all those who have been impacted by the disaster.



Today, in a statement shared on social media platform, Gandhi described the deaths caused by the floods as “extremely heartbreaking” and conveyed his sympathy to those struggling to cope with the crisis. “The news of the deaths of many people in the devastating floods that have struck Assam is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

Gandhi appealed to the Assam government and the Centre to ensure that every possible effort is made in rescue operation relief efforts and to render timely help to those impacted.

Emphasizing the recurring nature of floods in the state, the Lok Sabha's leader of opposition, told that large number of lives and properties has been destroyed in Assam by this flood every year leaving thousands of Assamese families homeless and penniless. He emphasized the need to address the problem with long-term solutions, not short-term fixes, given the annual pattern of floods.

Rahul Gandhi urged for a comprehensive and sustainable approach to flood management, highlighting the need for scientific flood prevention measures, robust early warning systems, resilient infrastructure, and effective rehabilitation programmes. He stated measures are essential to minimise future losses and prevent recurring tragedies.

His remarks come as Assam continues to grapple with severe flooding, with large areas inundated and thousands of families displaced across several districts.