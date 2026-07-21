Assam: Government Inaugurates Digital Design and 3D Printing Centre to Boost Manufacturing and Innovation

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Digital Design and 3D Printing Centre of Excellence at Tech City, Bongora, marking a significant step towards strengthening the state's advanced manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

Established under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DeVINE) Scheme, the Centre is expected to enhance digital design, additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping capabilities in Assam while promoting the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies across the Northeast.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister said the facility would accelerate innovation in key sectors, including healthcare, aerospace, energy and agriculture. He added that the Centre would enable faster product development and provide a platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to design, develop and manufacture innovative solutions within the state, thereby supporting import substitution.

Sarma also said the Centre of Excellence is expected to generate more than 2,500 employment opportunities across the region while strengthening Assam's manufacturing capabilities and fostering a culture of innovation.

The state-of-the-art facility has been established to promote cutting-edge technology, encourage entrepreneurship, enhance skill development and position Assam as a hub for digital manufacturing and rapid prototyping in the Northeast.