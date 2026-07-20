Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Government Intensifies Flood Response Across Upper Assam

Guwahati: Today Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has adopted a whole-of-government approach to tackle the worsening flood situation across several districts of Upper Assam following unprecedented rainfall.

In a post on Twitter , the Chief Minister said the Jaji, Dikhow and Dichang rivers are flowing above the danger level, leading to widespread flooding in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and adjoining districts.

Sarma said government teams have been deployed on the ground and are working round the clock to strengthen embankments and protect vulnerable areas. Measures being undertaken include reinforcing embankments, placing additional layers of sandbags and carrying out controlled piping operations to minimise the risk of breaches and safeguard lives and property.

"The safety of people is our utmost priority, and I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that all required relief and rehabilitation efforts are reaching them on time," the Chief Minister said.

He further assured that officials from all concerned departments would remain on the ground until the flood situation returns to normal. The state government is continuing relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the affected districts while closely monitoring river levels and weather conditions.