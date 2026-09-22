Assam: Government Introduces 14-Day Paternity Leave for Male Employees

Guwahati: The Assam Government’s Finance Department has introduced provisions for paternity leave for male government employees in the state. As per notification issued by the Finance Department, eligible male employees will be entitled to 14 days of paternity leave. The leave can be availed from 14 days before the expected date of childbirth and up to six months after the birth of the child.

The provision will apply to male government employees who have no more than two children. The move is aimed at enabling government employees to spend time with their newborns and support their families during the early stages of parenthood.

The introduction of paternity leave is expected to provide eligible employees with greater flexibility during the period surrounding childbirth. It also seeks to enable fathers to play a more active role in caring for their newborns and supporting their families during the initial months of parenthood.