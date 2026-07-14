Assam Government Launches Mission Basundhara 4.0 to Expand Land Rights

Guwahati : The Assam Government is set to launch the fourth edition of Mission Basundhara on 25th December, 2026, coinciding with National Good Governance Day and the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The initiative aims to further strengthen land governance and extend land ownership benefits to more people across the state.

According to the government, Mission Basundhara has emerged as Assam's most transformative land reforms programme, helping more than 3.56 lakh families secure land ownership while facilitating the settlement of over 4.53 lakh bighas of land.

Under Mission Basundhara 4.0, the government will introduce several new initiatives, including a digital Char area survey, special provisions for communities such as the Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, indigenous communities of the Barak Valley, and other indigenous groups.

The programme will also focus on developing smart land records through projects such as Jorip, MATI and ASOM, while ensuring faster land approvals for MSMEs and Khadi-related projects.

The Assam Government said the latest edition of the mission will further enhance transparency, improve digital land management and accelerate inclusive development by ensuring secure land rights for eligible beneficiaries across Assam.