Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Health of Rescued Red Pandas at Assam State Zoo

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the health of three rescued red pandas during his visit to the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, reaffirming the state's commitment to wildlife conservation and the protection of endangered species.

The three red pandas were rescued from wildlife traffickers in February and are currently receiving specialised veterinary care and rehabilitation at the zoo.

During his visit, the Chief Minister assessed the condition of the endangered animals and interacted with officials overseeing their treatment and care. He appreciated the efforts of the zoo authorities and wildlife experts in ensuring the well-being of the rescued red pandas.

Describing the rescue as a "second chance" for one of the Himalayas' most treasured species, Sarma highlighted the importance of protecting wildlife and combating illegal animal trafficking.

The visit underscored the Assam Government's continued focus on strengthening wildlife conservation initiatives and ensuring the rehabilitation of rescued animals through expert care and scientific management.