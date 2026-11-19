Guwahati: The Assam government announced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on 19th November, making speed governors mandatory for all eligible transport vehicles across the state.

The Government of Assam has introduced the SOP to enforce speed governor installation and verification across eligible transport vehicles. The initiative is being implemented through the Transport Department, with support from Traffic Police and District Transport Offices (DTOs).

The Office of the Chief Minister, Assam, announced the road safety measure with a clear message: "ROAD SAFETY IS NOT OPTIONAL".

The new procedure requires both newly registered and existing eligible transport vehicles to comply with the speed governor requirements. Vehicle owners must ensure that approved devices are properly fitted and available for physical verification.

The announcement also makes compliance a condition for obtaining or renewing vehicle documentation.

Will Vehicles Without Speed Governors Get Fitness Certificates?

No. The Assam government's announcement states: "Vehicles without a proper speed governor will not be issued or allowed to renew their Fitness Certificates or permits."

This condition makes speed governor installation and verification necessary for eligible transport vehicles seeking these documents.

The SOP refers to Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989. It also specifies that speed governor devices must meet the prescribed standards, including AIS-018, AIS-037 and AIS-004 Part 3.

Vehicle owners will need to ensure that their devices meet the applicable requirements and undergo the prescribed verification process.

Which Vehicles Are Exempt From the Mandatory Rule?

The SOP excludes certain categories of vehicles from the mandatory speed governor requirement.

These exemptions cover two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, fire tenders, ambulances and police vehicles.

The requirement otherwise applies to 100% of eligible transport vehicles, covering both new and existing vehicles. The Transport Department will oversee implementation, while Traffic Police will assist with enforcement.

The identified inspection routes include National Highways NH-27, NH-17 and NH-15.

The SOP requires the use of government-approved speed governors, followed by physical verification of the installed devices.

Details of the devices must also be registered on the VAHAN portal. This process is intended to ensure that installation and verification records are maintained for eligible vehicles.

District Transport Offices will organise special speed governor fitment camps through authorised dealers and retro-fitment centres. These camps are intended to help vehicle owners complete installation and compliance requirements.

According to the supplied government announcement details, tampering with or bypassing installed speed governors may invite vehicle seizure and legal action. Transport officials will conduct inspections, while Traffic Police will assist through vehicle checks and speed radar monitoring.

With Fitness Certificates and permits linked to compliance, the SOP establishes speed governor installation and verification as a mandatory requirement for eligible transport vehicles across Assam.