Guwahati: A rock-style rendition of Zubeen Garg’s iconic song ‘Mayabini’ by local singer Samar Bora sparked protests at the late singer’s 54th birth anniversary tribute programme in Tezpur on 18th November.

The controversy erupted during ‘Zubeenmay Tezpur’, also referred to as ‘Zubeenmoi Tezpur 2.0’, a cultural programme organised by Tezpur Zubeenians to commemorate Zubeen Garg’s 54th birth anniversary.

According to the reporter's account, Samar Bora’s rock-style interpretation of ‘Mayabini’ triggered objections from spectators attending the tribute programme. The audience reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the rendition and demanded that the singer leave the stage. They also called for a public apology over his performance of the popular Assamese song.

The incident brought the programme to an unexpected interruption as spectators reacted to Bora’s interpretation of the late singer’s iconic composition.

Following the audience's objections, Samar Bora publicly apologised before leaving the stage. The available account confirms that the singer issued an apology after spectators demanded that he acknowledge their objections to his rock-style rendition of ‘Mayabini’.

Who Performed Zubeen Garg’s Songs After the Incident?

Following the confrontation and Bora’s departure from the stage, the tribute programme resumed. Singer Richa Bharadwaj subsequently performed songs by Zubeen Garg, continuing the musical tribute organised in his memory.

The programme also featured several singers from across Assam, bringing together performers for the occasion organised by Tezpur Zubeenians.

The 18th November programme was organised to commemorate the 54th birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg, whose songs continue to hold a prominent place in Assamese music and culture.

The event, held at Tezpur Collegiate High School playground, was identified as ‘Zubeenmay Tezpur’ and ‘Zubeenmoi Tezpur 2.0’ in accounts of the programme.