Assam: Government Observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2026

Guwahati: The Assam government is observing Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 from 26th October to 1st November under the theme “Probity for Prosperity”, promoting integrity, transparency and a corruption-free society.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Assam shared the announcement on social media today , urging people to take a pledge against bribery and work collectively towards eliminating corruption.

The campaign carries the message, “Neither take nor offer bribes, let us work together for a corruption-free society.” It aims to encourage ethical conduct and strengthen public awareness about the importance of honesty and accountability.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, has also issued contact details for citizens wishing to report corruption-related complaints.

People can contact the department through its toll-free helpline at 18003453767 or call 03612462295 and 6026901243. Complaints can also be submitted via email at complaints.vac@assampolice.gov.com or through the department’s official website, https://dgvigilance.assam.gov.in.

The initiative seeks to encourage public participation in the fight against corruption and promote transparency in governance across the state. The campaign is being publicised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam.