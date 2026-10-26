Sultanpur Court Dismisses 2018 Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati: A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, today dismissed the 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case stemmed from alleged objectionable remarks he made about Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election campaign.

The complaint was filed on August 2018, by Vijay Mishra, who was then the BJP district vice-president. He alleged that Gandhi had made the remarks during a campaign event in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Today, Rahul Gandhi travelled from Delhi to Sultanpur to attend the court proceedings and hear the pronouncement of the verdict. While travelling to Sultanpur, Gandhi’s convoy was involved in a collision on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly occurred near the 91-kilometre milestone and involved five vehicles and an ambulance. Gandhi was unhurt, while several people were reportedly injured.

The court’s decision brings a development in the defamation proceedings that began more than eight years ago.