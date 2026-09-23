Assam: Government offices to go Paperless from 1st January

The Assam government has set 1st January, 2027, as the deadline for all government offices in the state to transition to a paperless e-Office system, expanding its ongoing efforts to digitise administrative processes.

Today, the Chief Minister’s Office announced the deadline describing it as a new phase in Assam’s digital governance initiative. The move is intended to make public services more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric.

Assam has already implemented the National Informatics Centre (NIC)-developed e-Office platform in parts of the government administration. The state’s General Administration Department says the system is designed to improve transparency and efficiency and includes electronic file creation, tracking and movement.

The e-Office system replaces conventional paper-based file handling with digital workflows. It enables officials to receive and diarise documents electronically, create and process files, prepare notes and drafts, and digitally sign and archive records. It also allows the movement and status of files to be tracked electronically.

Assam began expanding e-Office to district-level administration several years ago, with a state-level steering mechanism notified in 2021.

The January 2027 deadline therefore represents an expansion of an existing digital framework rather than the introduction of e-Office from scratch. The statewide rollout will require government offices beyond the Secretariat and existing implementing departments to adopt the system uniformly.

The government expects the transition to reduce dependence on physical files while improving monitoring, accountability and the efficiency of administrative processes.