Public Sector Banks, RRBs to Remain Open This Sunday, 27th September

Guwahati: All Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will remain open and function normally on Sunday, 27th September, 2026, ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from 28th September to 30th September.

The decision has been taken by the government to minimise disruption to banking services for customers. The proposed strike by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) follows the weekend holidays on 26th September and 27th September , which could otherwise have resulted in an extended interruption to banking services.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Finance said the decision was aimed at ensuring that the public’s banking requirements were not adversely affected for an extended period.

“In order to ensure that the genuine banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period, all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will function normally on Sunday, the 27th of September, 2026,” the ministry said.

The government and bank management have also appealed to the unions to defer the proposed strike.

The strike is scheduled to take place from 28th September to 30th September. With PSBs and RRBs operating on Sunday, customers will have an additional opportunity to access essential banking services before the three-day strike begins.