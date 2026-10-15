Assam Government Provides Rs 5 Lakh Aid to Himashree Boro’s Family

Guwahati: The Assam government has provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Himashree Boro, the young dancer whose body was found beside a railway track in Andhra Pradesh last week. Dimoria MLA Tapan Das handed over the cheque to the bereaved family on behalf of the state government under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Boro, a resident of Chapaidong near Bonda on the outskirts of Guwahati, had travelled to Visakhapatnam with an Assamese dance troupe to participate in a programme. While returning to Assam alone aboard the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express, she went missing. Her body was later recovered beside a railway track in Srikakulam district.

Her body was brought home last Saturday in a deep-freezer ambulance under the state government’s Shraddhanjali scheme. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the family on Monday and offered his condolences. He said an Inspector General of Police had been sent to Andhra Pradesh to assist with the investigation.

Andhra Pradesh Police have stated that the post-mortem examination ruled out physical and sexual violence. However, the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

Police are examining CCTV footage, call detail records, reservation charts and other technical evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to her death.