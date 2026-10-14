Professor Madhumita Barooah Takes Oath as Assam Women’s University Vice-Chancellor

Guwahati: Professor Madhumita Barooah today, was sworn in as the new Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University in Jorhat, marking a new chapter in the institution’s leadership. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Professor Barooah at Lok Bhavan.

Her appointment is expected to provide fresh impetus to the university’s efforts to strengthen higher education, research and academic opportunities for women in Assam. The institution plays an important role in promoting women’s education and empowerment in the state.

According to the official notification, Professor Barooah’s appointment was made by the Chancellor of Assam Women’s University under Sections 13(1) and 11(2) of the Assam Women’s University Act, 2013, as amended.

She will assume office from the date she takes charge and serve a five-year term in accordance with Section 11(5) of the Act. Under her leadership, the university is expected to continue advancing its academic objectives and strengthening its role in women’s higher education and research.

Her appointment comes at a significant time for the institution as it continues to expand educational opportunities and contribute to the academic and professional development of women across Assam.