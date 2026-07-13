Assam Government Reaffirms Commitment to Reviving Hajo’s Bell Metal Industry

Guwahati: Today, the Government reaffirmed its commitment to preserving and revitalising Hajo's centuries-old bell metal industry, stating that it is reviewing measures to address challenges such as rising raw material costs, increasing production expenses, competition from modern products and a shortage of skilled artisans.

Replying to a starred question by MLA Prakash Chandra Das during the Assam Legislative Assembly session, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Bora said the government is continuously assessing the condition of the traditional craft sector and will take appropriate steps to support its revival and growth.

Bora informed the House that the Industries Department had established a Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Hajo and constituted a Cluster Management Committee to assist bell metal artisans. Financial support has also been provided under the Micro and Small Enterprises–Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) with assistance from both the Central and State governments.

The minister added that artisans are benefiting from schemes such as the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CMAAA) and the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), aimed at strengthening livelihoods and improving access to financial assistance.

On the issue of securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Hajo's renowned bell metal products, Bora said the application must be submitted by a recognised producers' association or legally constituted organisation.

He also informed the Assembly that the Raw Material Bank established in Hajo with Rs 75 lakh in Central and State funding had become non-functional over time and that the government would make efforts to revive the facility. However, no budgetary allocation has been made this financial year for establishing a modern design and training centre, although the proposal may be considered in the future.