Daughter-in-law detained after 60-year-old widow found with slit throat in Hajo village

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A shocking murder has sent shockwaves through Hajo after a 60-year-old widow was allegedly killed by her daughter-in-law at Konadiya village under Kulhati in Kamrup district.

The deceased has been identified as Aikon Das, who was found dead inside her residence with severe neck injuries. Police have detained her daughter-in-law, Mamoni Kalita, in connection with the incident.

According to locals, Mamoni Kalita had married Aikon Das’s only son, Hitesh Das, about four months ago. Since the marriage, frequent disputes were reportedly taking place between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. On several occasions, local villagers had intervened to resolve their differences.

As per reports, Hitesh Das had left for work around 6 pm on Friday and returned home at approximately 8 am on Saturday after completing his night shift. On reaching home, he called out to his mother from outside her bedroom. His wife allegedly told him that his mother was sleeping late because there had been no electricity during the night.

Growing suspicious, Hitesh looked inside the room and discovered his mother lying in a pool of blood on the floor with her throat allegedly slit. The gruesome discovery triggered panic in the neighbourhood, and locals rushed to the house before informing the police. Police detained Mamoni Kalita on allegations of murdering her mother-in-law.

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