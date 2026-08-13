Assam: Government Releases Rs 11.3 Crore to Restore Flood-Damaged Anganwadi Centres

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma released around Rs 11.3 crore in financial assistance for the restoration of 494 Anganwadi centres damaged by floods across four Upper Assam districts.

The assistance, amounting to Rs 11.285 crore, has been sanctioned to facilitate the speedy restoration of the centres and ensure that children can resume receiving essential care and support. Each affected Anganwadi centre will receive up to Rs 2.5 lakh for urgent repairs and structural rebuilding.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said Anganwadi centres play a crucial role in providing childcare and creating a supportive environment for the growth and development of young children. He stressed the need for faster restoration of the flood-damaged facilities so that children in affected areas can continue to access essential services.

The financial assistance is aimed at helping the affected centres recover from the damage caused by the floods and resume their activities at the earliest.