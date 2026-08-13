Himanta Biswa Sarma Appeals for Peace and to Resolve Assam-Arunachal Border Tensions

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to maintain peace and resolve border-related disputes through dialogue and cooperation.

In a social media post, Sarma highlighted the longstanding ties between the two neighbouring states, saying their relationship goes beyond geographical boundaries. He said people from both states had lived together for generations with mutual affection and respect.

Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that most of the border differences between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had been resolved through dialogue and friendship. However, 52 villages remain part of the unresolved border dispute, with both governments continuing discussions to reach a complete settlement.

Sarma also urged people in both states to maintain peace and harmony, stressing that state boundaries should not affect the bonds shared by their people.

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has spoken to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu following a recent skirmish along the disputed border. Khandu reportedly assured Pegu that the incident would be investigated and those responsible would face action.