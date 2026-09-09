Assam Government Revises Class 10, 12 Teaching Schedule After Floods and Census Disruptions

Guwahati: The Assam government has extended the regular teaching schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 students in view of disruptions caused by recent floods in parts of the state and ongoing Census-related activities.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the decision on social media following a special notice issued by the state’s school education authorities.

Under the revised schedule, regular classes for Class 10 students will continue until 22nd February , 2027, while Class 12 classes will remain in session until 8th March , 2027.

Government said the decision was taken after considering the difficulties faced by students and educational institutions in several areas due to the recent floods. The deployment of government machinery for Census-related activities was also cited as a factor.

The revised teaching schedule is expected to affect the state’s board examination calendar. Dates for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination and the Higher Secondary Final Examination will be announced later.

Government said the examination schedule would be finalised after taking the extended classroom teaching period into account, with the aim of ensuring students receive adequate instruction before appearing for their board examinations.