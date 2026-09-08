Manipur CM Urges Delhi Government for Swift Probe into Musician’s Death

Guwahati: Today, manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure a swift, transparent and time-bound investigation into the alleged assault and subsequent death of Manipuri musician C. Vikram Singh in New Delhi.

In a letter to Gupta dated 8th September , Khemchand said the 54-year-old musician was allegedly assaulted outside his residence in Kilokari Village in the early hours of 7th September after objecting to disorderly conduct, shouting and public consumption of alcohol.

Singh later succumbed to injuries sustained in the alleged attack.

The Chief Minister said the incident had triggered widespread grief, anger and anxiety among people in the state and the wider Northeast community. He warned that any perception of delay, bias or delay in delivering justice could further worsen public unrest, particularly amid concerns over the safety of people from the Northeast living in the capital of India.

Chongtham Vikram Singh’s wife, Joshna Chongtham, said she was struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of her husband, describing him as a father, son, brother, musician and a deeply loved member of the family. “At these difficult times, I ask that my family be allowed to grieve in peace and privacy,” Joshna said. “We are not seeking revenge. We are seeking justice,” she said, stressing that her husband had a family, a name and a life that mattered.

Khemchand sought Gupta’s personal intervention to ensure that the investigation was conducted fairly and transparently under the supervision of senior police officials and completed within a stipulated timeframe.

He also urged Delhi police to arrest all those allegedly involved . Till now, Delhi Police have arrested seven men and also arrested a juvenile in connection with the alleged assault.