Assam Government Seeks List of NRC-Included Citizens Without AADHAR

Guwahati: In a recent development, the state government has sought the list of names and details of citizens, who appear in the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) but have not obtained an AADHAR number yet.

The District AADHAR Cells in the offices of all the District Commissioners of the state of Assam issued directives to their respective circle officers to identify the NRC-listed individuals facing biometric issues. The circle officers were asked to treat the matter with urgency and to submit the list of such individuals within a week to the District AADHAR Cells.

“... for the purpose to ensure Inclusive Aadhaar generation of all persons of your Circle jurisdiction areas, you are requested to survey and make a list of persons (Format attached) whose names were published in Final NIIC, but their Aadhaar is still not generated due to their biometric issue as sought for by the C.S. Assam. You are therefore requested to submit the details report to the undersigned in the prescribed format (both hard and soft copy) within a week urgently. Matter may be treated as most urgent,” mentioned the order from the District AADHAR Cells to the Circle Officers.

It must be mentioned that a large number of people in the state were not able to apply for AADHAR in the past as they were unable to produce the documents to establish their citizenship before the NRC Drafts were published by the authorities concerned in 2017 and 2018. Although some additional names were added to the complete draft NRC published in 2019, their biometrics were not captured along with those who had been left out of the NRC. Since a large number of people do not have an AADHAR number, they have not been able to seek the benefits provided by the central government under several schemes.