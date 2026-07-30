Assam Government Sends 1.41 Lakh Free Textbooks to Flood-Hit Students in Three Districts

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday flagged off vehicles carrying free textbooks for students affected by the recent floods in Charaideo, Sivasagar and parts of Jorhat.

The textbooks were dispatched from the warehouse of the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd. (ASTPPC) at Bonda in Guwahati.

Sharing the update on social media, Pegu said the initiative was taken following the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that students do not face disruption in their studies due to the floods.

According to the minister, the ASTPPC completed the printing of textbooks in a short period to ensure their timely distribution. In the first phase, 1,41,719 textbooks have been sent for 1,12,843 students.

The state government said a total of 8,98,231 textbooks are required for students in the flood-affected areas, and the distribution process will continue until every affected student receives the necessary books.

The initiative is aimed at helping students resume their education as normalcy gradually returns to the flood-hit districts, where thousands of families continue to recover from the impact of the recent floods.