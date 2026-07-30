Assembly Bye-Elections Underway in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; Voting Till 6 PM

Guwahati: Polling is underway for Assembly bye-elections in three constituencies across Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, with voters casting their ballots to elect new representatives. The bye-elections are being held in the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar, Manjalpur in Gujarat and Datia in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Election Commission, polling has been progressing peacefully with adequate security arrangements in place at all polling stations. Officials have urged voters to participate in large numbers and exercise their democratic right.

As per the latest voter turnout figures released by the Election Commission, Bankipur in Patna recorded 20.01 per cent polling till 1 pm. In Manjalpur constituency of Gujarat, voter turnout stood at 21.66 per cent, while Datia in Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest turnout among the three constituencies at 48.91 per cent by the same time.

Polling will continue until 6 pm, after which election officials will seal the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The counting of votes will be conducted on the date scheduled by the Election Commission, and the results will determine the new MLAs for the three Assembly constituencies.