Assam: Government Showcases Tiger Conservation Success on International Tiger Day

Guwahati: Today, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state's achievements in wildlife conservation, stating that Assam has emerged as a leading example of effective tiger habitat management and protection.

In a post on the social media platform twitter, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the remarkable achievement of India's tiger conservation strategy and the gradual increase in the number of wild tigers in Assam in recent years, thanks to the consistent efforts.

He attributed this progress to rigorous anti-poaching measures, the preservation of vital wildlife corridors, and the use of technology-driven surveillance to safeguard tiger habitats. Sarma also highlighted the remarkable transformation of the Nameri Tiger Reserve, where the tiger population has increased fourfold, rising from just three to 12 this year.

Assam is home to several tiger reserves, such as Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri, which are still functioning as secure sanctuaries for the Royal Bengal Tiger, the Chief Minister stated . He emphasized the importance of protecting the ecological balance and biodiversity of the region by ensuring the conservation of these top predators, reiterating the government's dedication to this cause.