Tiger Population in Assam's Nameri Tiger Reserve Increases Over the Last Few Years

Guwahati: The tiger population in Nameri Tiger Reserve has increased fourfold over the past three years, rising from just three tigers in 2022 to 12 by the end of 2025, as per the latest assessment validated by the Wildlife Institute of India.

Today, sharing the development, Assam Forest and Environment Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah described the achievement as a major milestone for wildlife conservation in the state.

"From just three tigers in 2022 to 12 by the end of 2025, Nameri Tiger Reserve has scripted a remarkable conservation success, validated by the Wildlife Institute of India," the minister said in a post on X.

Baruah also announced that two tigers have returned to the Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, the satellite core of the Nameri Tiger Reserve, after decades of absence. He described their return as another significant achievement, reflecting the success of ongoing conservation efforts and habitat restoration in the region.

The Nameri Tiger Reserve comprises Nameri National Park, the Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Naduar and Balipara Reserve Forests. Nameri National Park, spread across approximately 200 square kilometres, forms the core area of the reserve, while the Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, covering around 120 square kilometres, serves as its satellite core.

The sharp increase in tiger numbers is being viewed as a major boost to Assam's wildlife conservation efforts, highlighting the positive impact of improved habitat management, strengthened protection measures and sustained conservation initiatives.