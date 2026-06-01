Barpeta Satra Celebrates 537th Birth Anniversary of Srimanta Madhavdeva with Devotional Fervour

Guwahati : The Birth Anniversary of Vaishnavite saint and reformer of Assam Mahapurush Madhavdev is being celebrated with utmost devotion and enthusiasm across Assam on Monday. The auspicious occasion is being celebrated with special programmes in satras and namghars across the state.

At the historic Barpeta Satra, founded by Mahapurush Madhavdeva himself, the birth anniversary celebrations are being observed through a three-day programme . The sacred institution which is believed to be a spiritual centre similar to Dwarka and Mathura has been seeing a huge turnout of devotees and Vaishnavites.

As the part of the celebration, women devotees, sang devotional songs and prayed. After that, the Vaishnavite devotees held the traditional morning prayers and other religious activities.

The entire Satrapanam of Barpeta Satra has been filled with the melodious chants of Naam-Prasanga and Hari Naam Kirtan, which has elevated everyone at the Satra to a spiritual elevation. People from various areas have been coming to the Satra to pay homage to the saint's holy feet and seeks his blessings on this auspicious day.