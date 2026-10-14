Assam: Government to Distribute Cheques Under, Nijut Babu Schemes Tomorrow

Guwahati: The Assam government will ceremonially distribute cheques for the first instalment under the Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Aasoni and Mukhyamantri Nijut Babu Aasoni schemes in October 2026, aiming to ease the financial burden on students pursuing education.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the central programme as the chief guest. The event is scheduled for 15th October at 11 am at Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Under the Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Aasoni for 2026–27, the government has earmarked Rs442.22 crore for the first instalment, benefiting approximately 4.43 lakh girls pursuing education at different levels. The scheme covers students from Class XI and Class XII to undergraduate and postgraduate courses, as well as those enrolled in polytechnic institutions and teacher-training programmes.

Meanwhile, the Mukhyamantri Nijut Babu Aasoni will benefit male students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies, with around 1.03 lakh beneficiaries and a budget allocation of approximately Rs 80.31 crore.

According to the government’s figures, 5.42 lakh students are expected to benefit from the two schemes in October 2026. The initiatives seek to promote educational access, encourage students to continue their studies and reduce financial barriers to higher education across Assam.