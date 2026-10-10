Government Reschedules Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu Scheme Fund Distribution to 15th October

Guwahati: The Assam Government has rescheduled the fund distribution programme under its Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes from 12th October to 15th October. Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu announced the revised date.

As per minister, financial assistance under both schemes will be distributed among eligible students on 15th October , with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma scheduled to attend the programme. However, the venue and timing of the event have not yet been announced.

The Nijut Moina scheme was introduced by the state government to encourage girls to pursue higher education and reduce financial barriers to their studies. It provides financial assistance to eligible female students enrolled in designated government educational institutions.

The initiative also aims to discourage child marriage by encouraging girls to enrol in higher education and continue their studies.

Meanwhile, the Nijut Babu scheme is intended to provide financial assistance to eligible boys in accordance with the government's prescribed guidelines.

Through both initiatives, the Assam Government seeks to ease the financial burden on students and promote participation in higher education. Students awaiting assistance under the two schemes are advised to take note of the revised date and follow further announcements from the concerned department regarding the distribution programme.