Assam Government to Distribute Over 3 Lakh Bicycles to Class 9 Students

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the state government’s decision to distribute more than three lakh bicycles to Class 9 students across the state, in a bid to improve access to schools and encourage students to continue their education.

Sharing the information on social media, Sarma said the initiative would make students’ daily journeys to school easier, safer and more reliable. As per Himanta Biswa Sarma , the bicycle distribution programme is expected to improve regular school attendance, reduce dropout rates and strengthen access to secondary education across Assam.

The initiative is also aimed at helping students continue their academic journey towards higher secondary education by reducing transportation-related difficulties. The programme follows a decision taken by the Assam Cabinet and is part of the state government’s efforts to address barriers to school education.

By providing bicycles to Class 9 students, the government hopes to encourage greater participation in education, particularly among students who may face difficulties travelling to school due to distance or limited transportation options.

The programme is expected to benefit students across Assam and support the government’s broader efforts to improve school accessibility and retention.