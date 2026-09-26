Guwahati: Nimisha Thakuria Found Dead at Homestay, Alleged Boyfriend Detained

Guwahati: A 21-year-old student of Gauhati University was found dead at a homestay in Guwahati late on Friday night, with Azara police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The deceased has been identified as Nimisha Thakuria, a Sociology student at Gauhati University and the eldest daughter of Dharapur resident Deep Thakuria. She was a resident of Dharapur under the Azara police station area.

As per police statement, Nimisha was at the homestay, identified as Rudra’s Kitchen, with including Ashiq Ali, who was reportedly known to her as her boyfriend. Ali has been named as an accused in connection with the case.

Police said Ali allegedly told others that Nimisha had died by suicide. However, her mother and claimed that she had been physically assaulted before her phone was switched off.

At around 4.30 am, Nimisha was found unconscious and taken to Garal Hospital in Azara by Ashiq Ali along with two other boys. She was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital with her parents, where she was declared dead.

Police said two other boys from the area helped Ali take her to the hospital. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Ali is currently in Azara Police custody and is being questioned.