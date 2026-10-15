Assam Government to Extend Nijut Moina Scheme to Nursing Students Next Year

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today, announced plans to expand the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Asoni next year, with students pursuing BSc Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses also set to receive financial assistance under the scheme.

The announcement was made during a ceremonial distribution of the first instalment of financial assistance under the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes at the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium in Guwahati. Students welcomed the Chief Minister at the event.

The two schemes are part of the Assam government’s initiatives to support students in pursuing their educational aspirations through financial assistance. The proposed expansion of Nijut Moina is expected to extend its benefits to more eligible students enrolled in professional nursing courses.

As per Education Department official Narayan Konwar, the Nijut Moina scheme has so far covered around 6.13 lakh girl students across the state. Sarma highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting students through the two initiatives, describing the latest distribution as another milestone in promoting educational opportunities in Assam.

The financial assistance was also presented as a festive gift for students ahead of Durga Puja.

The proposed expansion is expected to benefit students pursuing nursing education, although further details regarding eligibility criteria, the amount of assistance and the implementation timeline are yet to be announced.