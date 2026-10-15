Imran Khan Asked to Leave India by 28th October After Mumbai CJP Protest

Guwahati: Bollywood Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, has reportedly been directed by Mumbai Police to leave India by 28th October after his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The action was reportedly initiated under relevant provisions of the Immigration Act, as Imran is said to be a US citizen and not an Indian national.

On 10th October , Imran participated in a protest organised by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding Kumar’s resignation. His partner, actor Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan also joined the protest. Police detained all three during the demonstration.

After his detention, Imran shared a photograph of himself inside a police van on social media with the caption, “Apparently I'm going for a drive.”

Videos circulating online showed the actor saying “Jai Hind” to police personnel. In another clip, he said he did not know why he had been detained, adding that the protesters had been picked up from the streets and kept in police vans for around two hours before being released.

However, the reported directive, the specific legal provisions invoked and his current citizenship status have not been independently confirmed.