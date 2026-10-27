Assam: Government to Levy Green Cess on Transfer of Older Vehicles; Two-Wheelers, EVs Exempt

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state will levy a Green Cess on the transfer of ownership of older vehicles as part of efforts to promote a greener and cleaner environment.

Sharing the update on social media, Sarma said that a greener Assam was a shared responsibility and that the revenue generated through the cess would be used to support the state’s environmental and greening initiatives.

As per the announcement, the measure aims to discourage the use of older, more polluting vehicles and encourage people to switch to newer, less polluting alternatives. The initiative is intended to contribute to reducing vehicular pollution and promoting more environmentally friendly transportation.

However, certain categories of vehicles have been exempted from the proposed Green Cess. These include two-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles.

The state government’s move places emphasis on encouraging cleaner mobility while generating funds for environmental initiatives. By exempting electric and CNG-powered vehicles, along with two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the policy distinguishes between vehicle categories in determining the applicability of the cess.