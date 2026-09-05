Assam: Government Warns Ration Dealers for Irregularities, Urges e-KYC Compliance

Guwahati: The Assam government has issued a warning to ration shop dealers against irregularities in the distribution of food grains, stating that those found violating the rules could face imprisonment.

As per the notice, strict action will be taken against dealers involved in any form of malpractice or irregularity while distributing ration to beneficiaries. The warning is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing misuse of the public distribution system.

The notice also cautioned beneficiaries who have not completed their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification. Ration cards of people who fail to complete the mandatory e-KYC process may be subject to cancellation, according to the notice. The government has urged eligible beneficiaries to complete the e-KYC process to ensure uninterrupted access to their entitled benefits under the public distribution system.

For complaints or information regarding irregularities, beneficiaries can contact the toll-free helpline 1800-345-3611. The notice also lists the National Consumer Helpline number 1967 for assistance.

The measures are intended to strengthen monitoring of the ration distribution system and ensure that government benefits reach eligible beneficiaries without irregularities.