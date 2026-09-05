Teachers Build the Foundation of a Strong Society

Guwahati: Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the crucial role played by teachers in building a strong society and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to their welfare and professional growth on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

On a Sarma said teachers lay the foundation of a strong society and stressed the importance of supporting and empowering them to perform their responsibilities more effectively.

“Teachers lay the foundation of a strong society and I have always been a vocal supporter of their welfare and growth, despite facing many difficulties,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the Assam government would continue its efforts to improve the welfare of educators and provide them with greater support to enhance the quality of teaching.

“Today, on #TeachersDay, we reiterate our commitment towards their welfare and empowering them to teach better,” Sarma said.

Teachers’ Day is observed annually on 5th September to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President and eminent educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The day recognises the contribution of teachers to education and society and honours their role in shaping future generations.