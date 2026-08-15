Gift on I-Day: Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Eight New Sub-Districts

Guwahati: Today, during the Independence Day speech , the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the creation of eight new sub-districts across the state as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots-level administration and bring government services closer to the people.

The newly announced sub-districts are Kamalpur, Barhampur, Rangnadi, Chichibargaon, Chabua-Lahowal, Khumtai, Katigorah and Barkhola.

Sarma made the announcement in connection with the state’s 80th Independence Day celebrations, highlighting the government’s focus on improving administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

The creation of the new administrative units is expected to make essential government services more accessible to residents in the respective areas. It is also aimed at facilitating the faster implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes.

The move forms part of Assam’s broader administrative restructuring aimed at improving governance and ensuring that government institutions are more accessible to people across the state.