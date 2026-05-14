Assam Governor Cuts Official Motorcade by 70% to Promote Fuel Conservation

In a move aimed at promoting fuel conservation and economic self-reliance, Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday announced a 70 per cent reduction in the size of his official motorcade, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Economic Self-Reliance” and responsible nation-building.

According to an official press release issued from Lok Bhavan, the Governor has also initiated measures to reduce electricity consumption at the Raj Bhavan premises as part of a broader push towards sustainable living and efficient use of resources.

Officials stated that the decision forms part of a wider campaign encouraging conservation-oriented governance practices and environmentally responsible administration. The Governor had earlier directed a 10 per cent reduction in standard fuel utilisation in official functioning.

Highlighting the importance of individual and institutional responsibility, Governor Acharya said that small but meaningful changes in everyday practices could contribute significantly towards conserving national resources and creating a sustainable future.

He expressed hope that the initiative would inspire government institutions as well as citizens to adopt eco-friendly habits and participate actively in nation-building efforts rooted in sustainability and self-reliance.

The initiative has been undertaken in line with the broader vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and sustainable development, with an emphasis on reducing wasteful consumption and promoting efficient governance practices across sectors.