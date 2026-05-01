Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Urges IAS Probationers to Focus on Citizen-Centric Governance and Welfare Schemes

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday interacted with five IAS probationers of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre who called on him at Lok Bhavan as part of their orientation programme. The Governor congratulated the officers on joining the civil services and urged them to prioritise citizen-centric governance and effective implementation of welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of society.

He stressed integrity, transparency and accountability in public service, and encouraged the probationers to adopt innovation under the principle of "Reform, Perform, Transform". He also highlighted the growing role of digital governance and emerging technologies in administration. Senior officials of Lok Bhavan, including the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, were present, stated a press release.

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