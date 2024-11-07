Assam Governor Inaugurates Darranga Immigration Check Post

Guwahati: Giving a boost to mutual relations between India and Bhutan, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the Darranga Immigration Check Post in the presence of Bhutan's Prime Minister, Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay at a function held at Darranga in Tamulpur district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor hailed the inauguration as historic, terming it the emergence of an opportune time for mutual friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan with Assam being the centre of all activities. Considering the geographical proximity of Assam and Bhutan, the state is poised for a bigger role and can be used as a springboard for enhanced Indo-Bhutan bilateral ties. He also thanked the Government of India for its efforts and initiatives in strengthening the border infrastructure and facilitating smooth movements of trade and commerce.

The Governor said, "This checkpost will ease travel, foster trade, cultural exchanges, and strategic cooperation between India and Bhutan. Our bond is unique, heartfelt, and based on shared cultural heritage and historical ties."

The Governor emphasized the importance of cross-border connectivity initiatives, including the proposed rail links, and thanked the governments of both countries, officials and citizens for being so proactive in taking the bilateral relations to a greater height. "Inauguration of this check post marks a significant milestone in our longstanding relations which opens new opportunities for regional development and cooperation," he added.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Minister for Act East Policy Affairs, Govt. of Assam Chandra Mohan Patowary also attended and spoke on the occasion.

MP Dilip Saikia, Chairman of Land Port Authority of India Aditya Mishra, Secretary of Border Management Department, Dr Rajendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Assam Dr J.B.Ekka, Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalelaa along with a host of other dignitaries were present on occasion.