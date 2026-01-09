Assam Governor Reviews Development Works in Morigaon

Morigaon: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Thursday reviewed the implementation of key development programmes in Morigaon district and interacted with officials, beneficiaries and local stakeholders to assess the reach and impact of various government initiatives, an official statement said.
During the visit, the Governor went to Kumoi Anchalik Secondary School, where he interacted with students and shared the mid-day meal with them.
He emphasised the importance of nutritious food for sound physical and mental growth and commended the school authorities for maintaining food quality.
Acharya also urged students to pursue excellence in academics and co-curricular activities, describing them as future contributors to a “Viksit Bharat”.
The Governor later inspected the Amrit Sarovar site at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and reviewed the progress of work. He directed officials to take up plantation activities in and around the area to improve green cover.
Acharya also chaired a review meeting at the KVK with the district commissioner and heads of various departments, during which he assessed the implementation of central and state government schemes in Morigaon district.
Under the ‘Gaon Mein Governor’ initiative of Lok Bhavan, Assam, the Governor interacted with beneficiaries of different schemes and sought feedback on their experiences at the grassroots level.
He also visited the Tata Semiconductor project site to review the pace of construction.
The Governor expressed confidence that the project would generate employment and help reduce the migration of skilled youth from the state.
Additionally, Acharya called on 85-year-old veteran sportsperson Andhuram Das at his residence in Morigaon district and acknowledged his contributions to sports under the ‘Amar Mati Amar Nayak’ initiative of Lok Bhavan.
The visit highlighted the Governor’s focus on monitoring development works, encouraging sustainable growth and recognising contributions at the grassroots level across the district.