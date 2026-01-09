Boosting employment, Assam Govt. hands over ADRE 2.0 Grade IV Appointment Letters

CM Sarma also informed the gathering that the clean manner in which the first ADRE exam was held, after which appointment letters were distributed for 11,048 Grade II and 13,739 grade IV posts on May 10, 2023, inspired others to apply for the same. He said that this time, 13,79,132 candidates applied for the Grade IV posts out of which 9,12,717 appeared. The result for the written exams was declared on March 10, 2025, followed by the oral exams from June 17 to July 7, 2025, and the final results declared on October 15, 2025.