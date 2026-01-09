Boosting employment, Assam Govt. hands over ADRE 2.0 Grade IV Appointment Letters

Guwahati: In a significant boost to employment in the state, Assam government on Friday hand over appointment letters to 4,369 successful candidates of ADRE 2.0 Grade IV posts.
The distribution ceremony was held at the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir at Khanapara in Guwahati where the CM attended as the chief guest.
The Chief Minister while addressing the gathering of candidates and their parents congratulated them and declared that the arduous task of holding ADRE exams were over for the current term of the State Government.
He said that strict measures were taken to ensure fairness in the exams and highlighted that one of the topmost concerns of the government was to ensure that the exams were free from scandals.
Dr Sarma said, “Allegations of corruption leads to court cases by the candidates who feel that injustice had been done to them, and once he obtains a stay order from the court, even the deserving candidates have to wait for their employment to begin, sometimes for even 15 years.”
He added, “Hence, all requisite steps were taken including the banning of internet and strict checks to ensure that there are no scopes for even allegations of corrupt practices like question paper leaks.”
Dr Sarma said that the concept of holding one exam for all the departments of the government was thought of as many exams by many departments were difficult to be controlled by the higher officials, due to which unfair practices occurred, and as a result of the court cases, the vacant posts had to be fulfilled with temporary staff.
He explained that once the court cases were cleared and the permanent employees took charge, the temporary employees lost their jobs and staged demonstrations. The ADRE, he explained, seeks to prevent such situations.
CM Sarma also informed the gathering that the clean manner in which the first ADRE exam was held, after which appointment letters were distributed for 11,048 Grade II and 13,739 grade IV posts on May 10, 2023, inspired others to apply for the same. He said that this time, 13,79,132 candidates applied for the Grade IV posts out of which 9,12,717 appeared. The result for the written exams was declared on March 10, 2025, followed by the oral exams from June 17 to July 7, 2025, and the final results declared on October 15, 2025.
Dr Sarma said that the exams were held under an unprecedented atmosphere to avoid any chances of corruption and controversies. He further informed that the appointment letters for the Grade III posts would be distributed on January 10.
Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Keshab Mahanta, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Jogen Mohan, Bimal Borah, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Nandita Gorlosa, Prasanta Phukan, Krishnendu Paul, Rupesh Gowala, and Charan Boro, MLA Bhubaneswar Kalita, Additional Chief Secretary of Assam Kalyan Chakravarthy, and General Administration Department Commissioner Manivannan also attended the appointment letter distribution program.