Assam Governor Stresses Need to Strengthen Healthcare Systems in Northeast

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Saturday said that improving healthcare services in the Northeast is crucial, especially in view of the region’s difficult terrain and diverse cultural landscape.
He said this after inaugurating 2nd Northeast Healthcare Management Conclave in at a city hotel here which was organised by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), North East Chapter.
“Highlighting the unique challenges of the North Eastern region, such as difficult terrain, and cultural diversity, the Governor underlined the critical importance of strengthening healthcare delivery systems in the region,” an official statement read.
He described the conclave as an important forum that brings together management and clinical expertise through scientific and patient-focused approaches.
The Governor further added that such platforms help strengthen coordination among stakeholders and contribute to building more effective healthcare delivery models for the region.
Acharya said that it was a matter of great pleasure to participate in a programme devoted to strengthening the healthcare sector, adding, “India’s rich tradition, health has always been accorded the highest priority.”
“A healthy individual always forms the basis of a healthy society and, in turn, a healthy nation,” he said.
The Governor also emphasised that healthcare goes far beyond the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. He said it is a vital mecanism for protecting human dignity, ensuring social justice, and fulfilling the constitutional responsibility of the state.
Commenting on the effective healthcare system, he noted, must be rooted in trust and compassion, while guaranteeing timely, accessible, affordable, and quality services for all citizens.
Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said that healthy citizens are the cornerstone of a self-reliant and empowered nation.
“The Prime Minister’s vision of “Healthy India, Prosperous India” focuses on preventive, inclusive, and technology-driven healthcare. Initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Health and Wellness Centres, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and telemedicine services through e-Sanjeevani have substantially expanded access to quality healthcare, particularly in remote and underserved areas,” he noted.
The Governor further stated that, in alignment with this national vision, the Assam Government has been undertaking extensive infrastructural and human-resource development to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.
Schemes such as Ayushman Assam and the Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana, expansion of medical colleges and nursing institutions, modernisation of district hospitals, and enhancement of critical care and advanced treatment facilities are reinforcing the healthcare ecosystem in the state, he said.
He further observed that the patient care and infrastructure development are the two strong and complementary pillars of the healthcare sector.
“Infrastructure becomes truly meaningful only when supported by efficient management, skilled human resources, ethical practices, and humane sensitivity,” he stated.