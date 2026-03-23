Assam Governor to Confer Degrees on 16,759 Learners at KKHSOU’s 8th Convocation

Guwahati: Governor of Assam and Chancellor of the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), Lakshman Prasad Acharya, will confer degrees on nearly 17,000 learners at the university’s 8th Convocation scheduled to be held on March 25, 2026 at 11 am.
As per an official statement, the ceremony will take place at the Zubeen Garg Auditorium of the university’s City Campus at Khanapara in Guwahati.
Renowned neurologist of Assam, Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, will be conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science in recognition of his contributions to medicine, community health and social entrepreneurship. Among the awardees, Smt. Dipika Das Nath (67) and Sri Keshab Ch Bora (71) will receive their master’s degrees as the senior-most learners at the convocation.
Their achievement reflects the university’s stated goal of promoting inclusive education. Ms. Cherry Marak of Ganapati village, one of the villages adopted by the university under its community service initiative, will also receive her master’s degree. She is the first postgraduate from her village and her education was fully funded under the Mother Teresa Social Welfare Mission of the university.
Professor Sanjeev Arjunrao Sonawane, Vice Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), will attend the programme as the Guest of Honour and deliver the convocation address.
A total of 16,759 learners who completed their degrees between February 11, 2025 and March 13, 2026 will be conferred degrees at the event. This includes 22 PhD scholars, 12,500 postgraduates and 4,237 undergraduates.
Women constitute around 60 per cent (10,096) of the graduating learners. In addition, 17 gold medals will be awarded to students securing the highest aggregate marks in their final examinations.