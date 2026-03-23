Don’t Equate Modernisation With Westernisation: Dattatreya Hosabale Tells Youth at RSS Guwahati Conclave

Guwahati: Emphasising that modernisation should not be confused with westernisation, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday told students at a Yuva Sammelan in Guwahati that true modernity lies in embracing innovation while remaining rooted in civilisational values.
As part of its centenary year celebrations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a ‘Yuva Sammelan’ at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, with participation from students of premier institutions across the city.
The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of students representing IIT Guwahati, AIIMS Guwahati, National Law University (NLU), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER-G), Gauhati University, Cotton University, NIT, IIIT and other institutions.
Delivering the keynote address, Hosabale described the conclave as a “mini Bharat,” reflecting the country’s diversity and unity through youth from varied academic, linguistic and cultural backgrounds.
“Modernisation should not be confused with westernisation only. True modernity lies in embracing innovation without abandoning timeless civilisational values,” he said, describing Sanatan thought as “eternal yet ever-renewing.”
He also said that the RSS was founded with the objective of revitalising these enduring cultural principles and overcoming the colonial mindset that continues to influence institutions.
On language, he said, “Every Indian language is a national language,” while noting that certain languages function as contact languages. He highlighted Sanskrit as the cultural foundation of Bharatiya languages and said Sangh traditions are inspired by Sanskrit literature, Bharatiya ragas and indigenous heritage. Quoting the Vedic ideal, he said, “Aano bhadra kratavo yantu vishwatah,” adding that Bharat welcomes noble ideas from all directions while remaining rooted in its own values.
Referring to civilisational unity, Hosabale cited thinkers such as Kalidasa, Adi Shankaracharya and Ram Manohar Lohia, noting their emphasis on cultural interconnectedness across regions. He said diversity in language, customs and traditions should strengthen rather than divide society.
Highlighting the Northeast, he said tribal traditions reflect unity within diversity and recalled the participation of swayamsevaks during the Assam Movement.
Hosabale underlined the importance of selfless patriotism, social organisation and character building.
“Both individual character and national character are essential for balanced progress,” he said, adding that material advancement must go hand in hand with spiritual upliftment, echoing Swami Vivekananda.
On national transformation, he spoke about the need for systemic reforms and social change to eliminate discrimination based on caste, creed, tribe or language. He elaborated on Panch Parivartan, including preservation of the family system, environmental responsibility, social harmony, civic discipline and fostering a sense of national selfhood.
During the interactive session, he addressed questions on Hindutva, secularism, demographic change, reservation policy, drug addiction and national security.
“The state must treat all religions equally while maintaining neutrality rather than appeasement,” he said.
Calling for the “decolonisation of the mind” in the age of artificial intelligence, he urged society to adopt modern technologies while remaining rooted in indigenous perspectives. He said anyone working selflessly for the nation embodies the spirit of a swayamsevak.
Concluding his address, Hosabale urged youth to contribute to nation-building, stating that Bharat’s civilisational vision can guide humanity.