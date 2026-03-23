Don’t Equate Modernisation With Westernisation: Dattatreya Hosabale Tells Youth at RSS Guwahati Conclave

On language, he said, “Every Indian language is a national language,” while noting that certain languages function as contact languages. He highlighted Sanskrit as the cultural foundation of Bharatiya languages and said Sangh traditions are inspired by Sanskrit literature, Bharatiya ragas and indigenous heritage. Quoting the Vedic ideal, he said, “Aano bhadra kratavo yantu vishwatah,” adding that Bharat welcomes noble ideas from all directions while remaining rooted in its own values.