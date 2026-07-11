Assam Govt Accelerates Rs 360-Crore Modernisation of Assam State Zoo

Guwahati: The Government of Assam is undertaking a comprehensive Rs 360-crore modernisation of the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, with a focus on strengthening wildlife conservation infrastructure and enhancing visitor amenities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Reviewing the progress of the project, the Chief Minister said several key components are being developed as part of the ambitious initiative. These include a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital, a dedicated wildlife rescue centre, what is expected to be the world's largest bird aviary, and new enclosures designed to provide improved habitats for animals.

Sarma said the modernisation programme, launched last year, has made steady progress, with nearly 27 per cent of the work already completed.

Describing the redevelopment as one of the state government's flagship projects, the Chief Minister said the objective is to transform the Assam State Zoo into a modern, wildlife-centric zoological park that meets contemporary standards of animal care, conservation and visitor experience.

He also directed officials associated with the project to study the functioning of some of India's largest and most advanced zoological parks. According to Sarma, adopting best practices from leading zoos across the country will help shape the redevelopment of the Assam State Zoo into a world-class wildlife facility.

The ambitious project is expected to significantly upgrade the zoo's infrastructure, create better habitats for animals and improve facilities for visitors, positioning the Assam State Zoo among India's leading zoological institutions.