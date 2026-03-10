Assam Govt Credits Rs 3,600 Crore to 40 Lakh Women Under Orunodoi Scheme

Guwahati: In a major welfare initiative, the Assam government on Tuesday credited about Rs 3,600 crore directly into the bank accounts of nearly 40 lakh women beneficiaries under its flagship Orunodoi scheme.
The financial assistance was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), marking one of the largest single-day welfare payments in the state.
Each beneficiary received Rs 9,000 as a consolidated payment that includes assistance for four months beginning January 2026, along with an additional amount linked to the upcoming Bohag Bihu festival.
The scheme provides financial support to economically weaker households, with the funds routed directly to women to ensure better financial security for families.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the transfer reflects the government’s continued focus on women’s empowerment and economic stability for low-income families. The payment rollout was announced around International Women’s Day, with local-level meetings organised across districts to mark the occasion.
The Orunodoi scheme currently provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,250 to eligible women from economically weaker sections in Assam.
By routing funds directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, the government aims to ensure transparency and eliminate intermediaries in the welfare delivery system.
Officials said the Rs 3,600-crore transfer is expected to benefit nearly 40 lakh families across the state and strengthen financial support for women-led households.