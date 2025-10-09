Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme launched by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually launched the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme across Assam from the Veterinary Science College Ground, Khanapara, Guwahati, on Tuesday. Sushanta Borgohain, Demow constituency MLA, was present at the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building to see the event live on Tuesday. In the programme, Meenakshi Permey, Co-District Commissioner of Demow, Ankan Jyoti Phukan, Demow Circle Officer, Pollabita Boruah Gogoi, Chairman of Demow Municipal Board, and beneficiaries were present.

